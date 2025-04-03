No injuries reported in Roseville apartment fire

An apartment fire in Roseville is out after fire crews were called to the scene Thursday morning.

Around 5 a.m., the Roseville Fire Department was called to 2855 Rice Street for a fire on an apartment’s second floor.

Fire crews were able to bring the fire under control at 6:15 a.m., however, fire was discovered in the walls of the third floor of the building and had extended to the roof.

After additional assistance helped with further fire control, ventilation, and overhaul, the scene was cleared by 8:15 a.m.

No injuries were reported; the cause of the fire is under investigation.