No injuries reported in early morning Minneapolis apartment fire

The Minneapolis Fire Department is looking into the cause of a fire early Monday morning that left one apartment unit uninhabitable.

According to the department, crews were called to a three-story apartment building just before 5:30 a.m. at 22 E. 15th Street.

When crews arrived, they found smoke on the third floor and an activated sprinkler system. While searching the building, a kitchen fire was found in unit 27 on the third floor, according to the department.

Crews were able to extinguish the flames, which were contained to that unit.

No one was reported injured.

Although most of the residents were able to return to their units, the Red Cross is helping two adults who were displaced due to smoke and water damage.