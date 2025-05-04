No injuries reported in Corcoran house fire

The Corcoran Police Department said no one was injured Saturday night after a house caught fire.

According to the police department, officers were called to the 6700 block of Annabelle Lane, where a house had been reported on fire.

Officers could see flames coming from the building when they arrived and were able to verify that residents were not home and no one had been injured in the nearby area.

The fire was extinguished, and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.