No injuries reported after crash involving school bus, car in Northfield

The city of Northfield says a crash involving a school bus with 36 students on board is under investigation.

According to Northfield Police Chief Jeff Schroepfer, the crash happened just before 8 a.m. Thursday at College and 8th streets, which he says is an uncontrolled intersection.

Chief Schroepfer says the bus was headed south and a passenger car was headed east when the collision happened. No word on what caused the crash.

No injuries were reported by anyone on the bus or in the car, according to Schroepfer, who added that all students were taken to school either by their parents or by using another bus.

The Northfield School District says they are attempting to contact the parents of students involved in the incident.