No injuries, no arrests after shots were fired near a Coon Rapids gym

Police in Coon Rapids say no one was injured Thursday night after shots were fired near a Lifetime Fitness in their city.

Police got the report of gunshots at 8:37 p.m. near the area of 115th Avenue Northwest and Partridge Street Northwest.

Officers who were investigating said they found evidence of gunfire but didn’t find anyone who had been injured.

At this time, police say they have no suspect information in the incident and no one has been arrested at this time.