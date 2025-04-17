No injuries in crash between semi, train near Lake Crystal

Nobody was injured following a crash on Wednesday between a semi and train in rural Lake Crystal.

The Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office said that at about 2:13 p.m., deputies responded to 200th Street and Highway 60 near Lake Crystal for a crash between a semi and train.

Officials say the semi was going west on Highway 60 and turned onto 200th Street when a Union Pacific train collided with it.

Authorities say that no one was injured in the crash.

The train had a mix of box cars and tanker cars believed to be carrying ethanol. None of the cars sustained any damage or leaked, the sheriff’s office said.

The driver of the semi said he turned onto 200th Street along with other vehicles due to the Highway 60 construction road closure.

The sheriff’s office reminds people to follow official construction detours as unofficial routes aren’t designed to handle large amounts of traffic and may lack certain safety measures.

The incident is under investigation with help from the Minnesota State Patrol.