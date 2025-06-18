No feeding the deer! New counties added to ban to curb spread of CWD

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is adding eight counties to it’s deer feeding and attractant ban in an effort to curb chronic wasting disease(CWD).

The new counties include Anoka, Clay, Ramsey, Sherburne, Steele, Traverse, Wilkin and Wright counties.

The ban comes as CWD was detected in wild deer in the new areas inside Minnesota last year.

“The feeding and attractant ban is one tool to reduce unnatural congregating of deer and lower the risk of CWD spread,” said Paul Burr, acting big game program coordinator. “We use this tool where it provides the greatest benefit to the health of Minnesota’s white-tailed deer.”

The ban now includes 32 Minnesota counties; the full list of banned counties can be found on the Minnesota DNR Website.

Additionally, the wording of the ban was clarified to prevent it from covering natural or manufactured products that do not have attractants added. The change allows hunters to use items such as non-scented ropes, mock scrapes with no scents added and other items.

In areas outside the ban, the Minnesota DNR still recommends the public not feed deer.