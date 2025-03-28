No charges to be filed against parents of child who accidentally shot himself in Otter Tail County

Charges will not be filed against the parents of a three-year-old child who fatally shot himself on accident last year.

As previously reported, Otter Tail County Dispatch received report of a child who suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound at a home in Wadena on Dec. 29.

Law enforcement found a 3.5-year-old boy, later identified as Rudy Sweere, with a gunshot wound to the head. He was brought to the hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office conducted an investigation, which revealed that Sweere’s parents had childproof safety measures in their home, including on doors and cabinets. Authorities say the shooting happened in a room where the child was not allowed to be unsupervised.

The sheriff’s office stated that a door with a childproof door mechanism was left partially open for a short period of time, allowing the child to enter.

Authorities add that the gun was stored in a closed drawer.

After reviewing the evidence, the Otter Tail County Attorney’s Office determined that “there is not a reasonable likelihood of a successful prosecution in this case.”

No charges will be filed in the case, according to the attorney’s office.