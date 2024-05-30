No charges for exchange of gunfire that killed man, hurt officer in St. Paul

Prosecutors say they won’t file any charges in connection to a shooting in December that left a man dead and a St. Paul police officer injured.

The Ramsey County Attorney’s Office officially announced Thursday that it determined “criminal charges are not warranted” in the shooting near Cretin and Marshall avenues on Dec. 7, 2023.

St. Paul police said a woman called 911 saying a man she had an order of protection against was following her as she drove in the area, then started driving his vehicle into hers. She added that the man, 24-year-old Brandon Daleshaun Keys, had a gun and busted the window of her vehicle.

Officer Michael Tschida was able to quickly respond.

Bodycam video showed Tschida got out of his squad with his gun drawn and ordered Keys to the ground. However, Keys ducked behind a vehicle and then fired at least one shot at Tschida, who returned fire.

Tschida was hit in the leg and Keys was shot in the head. Both were taken to a hospital where the officer was treated and released. Keys died the next day.

The attorney’s office also released its 38-page memorandum on the decision, plus a memo from Ramsey County Attorney John Choi stating his agreement with the decision.