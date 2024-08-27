Nicollet Mall Station shooting injures 1, buses replacing light rail trains

A shooting at the Nicollet Mall Station has injured one person and caused delays for light rail trains.

According to the Metro Transit Police, the shooting happened around 6 a.m.

One person was injured with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to his leg. The man was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Police said after reviewing the surveillance video, they believe an altercation occurred between the man who was shot and the suspected shooter prior to the shooting.

Police said no arrests have been made at this time.

Due to the incident, Metro Transit Police say light rail trains at the Government Plaza, Nicollet, Warehouse and Target Field stations are not running and are being replaced by buses until the scene is cleared.