New Ulm fire injures 1, damages 2 trailers

Authorities are investigating the cause of an overnight fire in New Ulm Tuesday morning that sent one person to the hospital.

According to the New Ulm Fire Department, crews and police officers were sent to the 2500 block of South Bridge Street for a report of an explosion and fire shortly before 1 a.m.

When crews arrived, they found a trailer fully engulfed in flames and also saw the fire had spread to a second trailer.

Although occupants had escaped both trailers, fire officials say one person with burns was taken to a hospital. The extent of the burns, as well as the victim’s condition, weren’t immediately provided.

In addition, trailers surrounding the fire were evacuated.

Fire officials say the fire started in the garage of a trailer, which was destroyed. The trailer that the fire spread to was also destroyed.

The cause of the fire is still being investigated.

Crews left the scene at around 4 a.m. Tuesday.