New testing required for dairy cows before events due to influx of bird flu

With an increased risk of H5N1(bird/avian flu) infecting dairy cows, the Minnesota Board of Animal Health (MBAH) is releasing new testing requirements before the animal can attend exhibitions.

Beginning Tuesday, the new requirements will force all lactating dairy cows to have both a negative bird flu test and a certificate of veterinary inspection (CVI) to attend any exhibition. According to MBAH, a veterinarian must oversee or collect samples from each animal traveling to an exhibition within seven days before arriving at the event. Samples must then be sent to a lab overseen by the National Animal Health Laboratory Network.

Once a negative result is received for an animal, it can move through Minnesota for 10 days from the sample collection date to locations specified on the CVI.

Should the samples be positive for bird flu, however, the lab will notify MBAH of the results and the cows must be quarantined for a disease investigation. Lactating dairy cows would be under a 30-day quarantine, which will then only be released after a negative bird flu milk test.

“While [avian] influenza in dairy cases are still being studied across the country, initial insights show milk and the udders are a hotspot for influenza virus on infected cows, which makes showing lactating dairy at events a higher risk,” said Senior Veterinarian of Cattle Programs, Dr. Katie Cornille. “Requiring a negative test before an exhibition reduces that risk.”

The requirements come just as the county fair season has begun in Minnesota and will likely impact dairy farm exhibits at this year’s Minnesota State Fair.

Livestock owners can find additional biosecurity recommendations for attending exhibitions on the USDA’s website. MBAH also has recommendations to assist exhibition managers in preventing bird flu in livestock.

The requirements will stay in effect until the end of the year.