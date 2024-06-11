New restaurant opening next month at Union Depot 

Chefs John and Christine Schiltz, the award-winning Lake Elmo Inn owners, are introducing a new restaurant at Union Depot in St. Paul. Named 1881, the restaurant is on track to open on July 18.

The name “1881” honors the year that both Union Depot and the Lake Elmo Inn opened, showing the deep historical connection between the two places.

“When people hear the story behind the name, they get chills. It’s a testament to our belief in the potential of St. Paul and the vibrant future we see for this community,” John Schiltz explained.

1881 will be a family venture, operating partly under Frank Hopp(Christine’s son) and Anna Schiltz(John’s daughter). According to Union Depot, the restaurant aims to blend historical charm with modern culinary flair.

“We want to offer an experience that generations can cherish,” John Schiltz said. “From proms to graduations to weddings, we’re here to make moments unforgettable, just as my own childhood memories of taking the train from Union Depot have stayed with me.”

Executive Chef Michael Pearson’s menu will highlight favorites from the Lake Elmo Inn and new dishes sourced locally with fresh ingredients. The restaurant aims to offer craft cocktails, an extensive wine list, house-made desserts and a kids’ menu.

The family is also excited about being the exclusive caterers for Union Depot events.

“The addition of 1881 by Lake Elmo Inn will provide something for everyone who passes through Union Depot, from public to private eventgoers, transit passengers to downtown workers,” Union Depot General Manager Lindsay Boyd remarked.

For reservations and more information, click here.