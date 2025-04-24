New report gives Twin Cities metro area an ‘F’ for air quality

A recently released report from the American Lung Association states that air quality in the Twin Cities metro area has worsened.

The 2025 “State of the Air” report stated that residents are being exposed to more pollution and have experienced more unhealthy days than have been reported in over a decade.

The Association ranked Greater Minneapolis as the 48th worst in the nation for ozone pollution, adding that it had 5.5 unhealthy days per year. The metro area was also the 36th-worst in particle pollution, with 4.8 “unhealthy” days per year. The metro received an “F” grade for both categories.

The report also cited wildfire smoke as something that has impacted the state’s air quality.

