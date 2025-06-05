New Prague man sentenced to 72 years for sexually abusing 2 children

A New Prague man was sentenced to more than seven decades in prison for sexually abusing two children.

Jeffrey William Boysen, 45, was convicted on 15 counts of criminal sexual conduct in two separate cases and was sentenced to a 72-year prison term on Wednesday.

According to charging documents, both of the victims, who are now adults, were abused by Boysen over the course of several years. Police began investigating the matter when the victims came forward last year.

“I am extremely proud of and grateful to the two young adults who came forward and courageously testified to the terrible acts committed upon them by Mr. Boysen in their childhood,” Scott County Attorney Hocevar said in a statement. “And I want to thank the outstanding work of the New Prague Police Department in conducting the investigation into this matter. Justice has prevailed, and the public is substantially safer as a result of this conviction.”