New medical center to open in Scandia

A new medical clinic is coming to one community in rural Minnesota.

Osceola Medical Center plans to open a clinic in Scandia in Washington County. The 12,000 square-foot clinic with family and urgent care doctors will replace one closed in 2020 during the pandemic.

Scandia Mayor Steve Kronmiller says the clinic will fill a big need in the small town.

“Minnesota is known for its quality of healthcare, but if someone would get hurt in Scandia, they’ve got to go 10, 20, 30 miles away,” Mayor Kronmiller said. “With this facility coming in now, everybody is within four or five miles of it. It’s going to be huge.”

We’re told they plan to break ground on the clinic next week and open sometime next year.