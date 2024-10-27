New Hope police investigating Thursday homicide

New Hope police are investigating a homicide that took place on Thursday, according to a news release from the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Carnell Mark Johnson Jr., 23, died at 10:11 p.m. Thursday at North Memorial Health Hospital of a gunshot wound to the chest. The medical examiner said he was shot on the 7300 block of Bass Lake Road.

We’ve reached out to the New Hope Police Department for additional information. This is a developing story — check back for updates.