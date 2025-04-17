New fish consumption guidelines in Minnesota due to PFAS in the water

Health Officials have updated some of their fish consumption guidelines due to the presence of per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances(PFAS) in some bodies of water.

Impacted areas include the Twin Cities metro area, some waterbodies in Anoka, Carver, Dakota, Hennepin, Ramsey and Washington counties. In Greater Minnesota, some waterbodies in Douglas, Martin, McLeod and St. Louis counties have also been impacted.

According to the new guidance, fish that no one should eat include:

All species of fish caught in the Minnesota River Valley ponds and Long Meadow Lake

Bass caught in Mooney Lake

Walleye caught in George Lake

Yellow perch and common carp caught in Otter Lake, McCuen Creek, Bear Creek and the south fork of the Crow River

According to the Department of Health, PFAS can cause a number of health concerns, including developmental effects, such as low birth weight in infants and a weaker immune system in children. Exposure to some PFAS may also cause changes in liver function and increase cancer risks.

The rest of the new guidance, including a list of impacted waterbodies by county, can be found on MDH’s Fish Consumption Guidance webpage.