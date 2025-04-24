Need to pay for street parking in Minneapolis? Careful what you click when searching for the app.

The Minneapolis Public Works Department issued a warning to people needing to pay for parking on city streets and are using a search engine to find the MPLS Parking app — watch out for sponsored ads that are scams.

The department says that some of these ads mimic the logo and language of the official app, and when clicked, they direct people to third-party websites that are not connected to the city.

These sites can potentially expose people’s personal information and credit card details as they prompt folks for a credit card number in order to download and use the free parking app.

The city says it has reported four of these fraudulent ads to the search engine that they are sponsored on, and is reminding people to use caution when browsing.

You can download the official Minneapolis Parking app directly from the iPhone App Store and Google Play Store for free. If you don’t want to download an app, you can also use a web-based app in a browser.

If you clicked one of the scams while trying to find the parking app, you should contact your bank or credit card company and file an online report with the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center.

If you are looking for more information on web scams and phishing, the Minnesota Attorney General’s Office has an online guide.