Nation's 1st Hmong charter school celebrates 25 years

What used to be the old Hamms Brewery building is now Hope Community Academy.

Labeled the first Hmong-focused public charter school in the nation, it serves as a resource for all students.

Inside the buildings, a cultural center filled with Hmong artifacts is found — traditional head pieces, string instruments, a replica of a Hmong house back in Laos and a couch designed to look like the Mekong River.

Executive Director Maychy Vu says the mission to share Hmong culture is important not only for students, but for her.

“Personally and professionally, growing up in two cultures was very difficult for me, and I know for many, many others too. It wasn’t until I was a freshman in college that I became aware and recognized how valuable my own heritage is,” Vu said.

The 25-year-old academy recently added ninth through 12th-grade classes. It already taught Pre-K through eighth grade.

12th grader Ayriana Vue says she’s among the school’s first graduating class of seniors. Vue added the school helped her keep up with the Hmong language.

When Vue graduates, she has plans to come back as a teacher.

“I know the community so well that if I was to return, it would feel more natural to me, and I can just feel natural to the students and the teachers who I know. I feel it would come naturally to me.” Vue said.

Any student can enroll at Hope Community Academy, opening the door to learning about another language and culture.

To learn more about Hope Community Academy, head to their website.