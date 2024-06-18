National Park rangers search for missing St. Paul kayaker in Wyoming

The search for a missing St. Paul man in Grand Teton National Park is ongoing on Monday.

A Facebook post from the park said rangers are looking for 43-year-old Wesley Dopkins, who was last seen in the mid-afternoon on Saturday paddling on Jackson Lake from Elk Island toward Waterfall Canyon.

Dopkins was with another kayaker, who lost sight of him around 2 p.m.

Officials say Dopkins was wearing a long-sleeve blue shirt, red ball cap with the NASA Kennedy Space Center logo, and shorts. Rangers added he was not wearing a personal floatation device.

On Sunday night, rangers searching by boat and air found Dopkins’ folding kayak, paddle and dry bag floating off of Moose Island on Jackson Lake.

The search on Monday continued by water and on the ground, with a concentrated focus on Moose Island, according to the Facebook post.

If you have any information or see Dopkins, please contact Grand Teton National Park tip line at 1-888-653-0009.