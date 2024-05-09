Myon Burrell arrested in Minneapolis for alleged narcotics crimes

Myon Demarlo Burrell, who had a murder sentence commuted in 2020, was arrested Thursday by the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office for alleged narcotics-related crimes.

The Sheriff’s Office confirmed the arrest, noting Burrell has not yet been charged.

Burrell, 38, is in custody at Hennepin County Jail. Records show he was arrested in Minneapolis.

He was also arrested and charged in February with gun possession by an ineligible person and fifth-degree drug possession. He has a court appearance on Thursday, May 16, for this case.

Burrell was sentenced to life in prison as a teen for the 2002 killing of 11-year-old Tyesha Edwards. He was freed after 18 years when the state’s pardons board commuted his sentence.

RELATED: Myon Burrell enjoys 1st days of freedom after prison release