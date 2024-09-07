Murder charges: Suspect shot victim because he was suspicious of sweatshirt on ‘nice day’

The person accused of killing a man earlier this week in Minneapolis told investigators he shot the victim because he was wearing a hoodie on a “nice day,” charging documents state.

Court records show 38-year-old William Howard Sanders IV — also known as Jason Jerrell Herron IV — is charged with one count of second-degree murder in connection with the fatal shooting of 24-year-old De’Jaun Marquise Michael Hall.

Surveillance footage of the shooting shows Sanders getting into an argument with Hall around 7 p.m. Tuesday near the intersection of 19th Street East and First Avenue South. A criminal complaint alleges Sanders took an item from a fanny pack, chased Hall around a parked car and shot him in the back.

The video allegedly shows Sanders shooting Hall twice more in the head after he had fallen down and raised his hands in the air. Sanders walked away and was gone by the time police arrived.

Police arrested Sanders at a hotel on Thursday and found a fanny pack like the one captured on video inside his car, along with a loaded 9 mm handgun, according to the complaint.

Sanders admitted to police that he shot Hall and said he had smoked PCP beforehand and had a hazy memory of the crime, the complaint states. He later claimed he acted in self-defense because Hall was threatening him and his family and said he was “suspicious” of Hall because he was wearing a hoodie on a “nice day.”

Sanders remains in custody at the Hennepin County Jail. His first court appearance is set for Monday afternoon.