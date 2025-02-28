Murder charge filed against St. Paul man accused of fatally stabbing wife

A St. Paul man who allegedly stabbed his wife to death during a domestic dispute earlier this week is now charged with murder.

Kedu Husen Buseri, 34, faces one count of second-degree murder, according to a criminal complaint filed in Ramsey County District Court.

Charging documents state Buseri called 911 around 3:15 p.m. on Wednesday and said “someone died” and “someone killed his wife.”

When police arrived at his home on the 400 block of Central Avenue West, they found Buseri covered in blood with a piece of clothing wrapped around a cut on his left hand. Buseri said the blood was not his and said, “She cut me … I cut her,” a complaint states.

Officers found Buseri’s wife, who authorities have yet to identify, lying on the floor in the basement and wrapped in a blanket. She had shallow breathing and did not respond to officers who tried speaking with her. Also in the room was an infant who had blood on their clothing but was otherwise unharmed.

The woman was pronounced dead shortly after arriving at the hospital.

Through an Oromo interpreter, Buseri explained that he arrived home and saw someone else’s car outside his house and heard another man’s voice. He had suspected the man and his wife were having an affair, according to the complaint.

Buseri said he confronted his wife with allegations of infidelity, and they got into an argument. He said he slapped her, and she grabbed a knife and cut his hand. Buseri then said he grabbed the knife from her and slashed her multiple times. When asked if he had killed his wife, Buseri said, “Yes.”

An autopsy found Buseri’s wife had stab wounds to her head, face, neck, ear, torso, arms, hands and back, including a 3-inch-deep wound across her jugular vein.

Buseri remains in custody at the Ramsey County Jail on $1.5 million bail. His first court appearance was on Friday morning.