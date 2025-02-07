Multiple people injured in Biwabik Township house fire

Four people are hurt following a house fire in St. Louis County Friday morning.

According to the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office (SLCSO), four occupants were inside the home sleeping when they awoke to fire alarms going off.

Fire crews were called to the scene at the 4800 block of Vermillion Trail in Biwabik Township around 5 a.m., but fire crews said the residence and multiple structures on the property were a complete loss.

All four were able to exit the house in time.

According to SLCSO, two people were seriously injured, while two others only received non-life-threatening injuries. All were taken to the hospital for treatment.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, but SLCO said it does not appear suspicious in nature.