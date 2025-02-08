Multiple crashes reported Saturday morning as snowfall continues to fall in the Twin Cities

Slick roads and unsafe driving conditions are impacting roadways across the state on Saturday as weekend commuters attempt to navigate in the snowfall.

Friday night saw one to two inches of snowfall across central Minnesota, according to 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS Meteorologist Wren Clair, who also reported an additional one to two inches accumulating Saturday morning.

The snowfall has created some unsafe driving conditions for Minnesotans, with multiple crashes reported on major roadways, including near Interstate 35 and Highway 252.

Snow plows began work to remove the snow Saturday morning, the MDOT advising vehicles traveling behind them to stay a safe ten-car distance behind them.

Chances for snowfall will remain until early afternoon but are expected to have little to no accumulation.

If you do decide to drive on Saturday, it is advised that you check the conditions before heading out.