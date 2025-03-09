Multi-agency pursuit ends with crash; suspect taken into custody

One person is in custody after a police pursuit ended in a crash on Saturday night.

The Crystal Police Department said that St. Louis Park police were chasing a vehicle where the driver was involved in a theft in St. Louis Park.

Crystal police officers then joined the pursuit and the suspect vehicle crashed into another car.

Traffic management cameras show that the crash took place near 57th Avenue North and Knox Avenue North in Brooklyn Center around 6:30 p.m.

Authorities say that nobody was injured in the crash. The suspect was taken into custody for having several warrants, fleeing, theft and possible DWI, according to Crystal police.