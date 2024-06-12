MPS passes gender inclusion policy ensuring supportive, safe space for all

The Minneapolis School Board passed a gender inclusion policy on Tuesday, which ensures students’ right to be addressed by the name and pronoun they prefer while ensuring parental access to data records.

The school board passed the resolution for Minneapolis Public Schools (MPS) on Tuesday night, which included 12 sections.

The resolution says that all students will have access to facilities in which they feel comfortable, supported and safe while noting that support for each student is different and the district will work to accommodate needs on an individual basis.

As a part of the resolution, MPS officials say that students have access to private, single-user bathrooms, in addition to the right to be referred to by the name and pronouns that fit their gender identity.

The resolution goes on to say that student data is protected by MPS policy and the only people with access to it is the student, their parent or guardian and MPS employee’s with “legitimate educational interest” in the data.

That section of the resolution also ensures the district cannot withhold student data from parents and guardians unless a court order is instructing them to do so.

Section nine of the resolution goes on to say that students are allowed to play for their school’s sports team that reflects their gender identity “in a manner consistent with the applicable regulations of the Minnesota State High School League (MSHSL).”

The resolution can be read in full below.