MPRB recreation centers without air conditioning closing early Thursday due to temperatures

The Minneapolis Parks and Recreation Board (MPRB) announced that, due to excessive heat on Thursday, recreation centers without air conditioning will close at 4 p.m.

The advisory said the closures are required when “building conditions exceed OSHA standards for indoor ventilation and temperature.”

Thursday’s closure, which includes all classes at the facilities, impacts seven buildings:

All participants in classes at those locations will be notified, and signs will be posted on the doors.

Wading pools and exterior bathrooms at all recreation centers that have them will be open until 9 p.m.

All recreation centers with air conditioning will remain open with normal hours on Thursday, but all centers will be closed for the Fourth of July.