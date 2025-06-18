MPPOA officers of the year announced

The Minnesota Police and Peace Officers Association announced its yearly awards for police and legislators on June 14.

The nominations for MPPOA Officer of the Year are based on “heroics, outstanding service, or distinguished community involvement in service.”

MPPOA’s 2025 Officer of the Year: St Paul Police Officer Mike Tschida

On Dec. 7, 2023, while on patrol in St. Paul, Officer Tschida arrived alone at a domestic violence call. The armed suspect rammed a woman’s vehicle and threatened to kill her.

Arriving on the scene, Officer Tschida confronted the suspect, who opened fire.

The suspect shot Officer Tschida in the ankle, but he remained engaged and returned fire, ending the threat and securing the scene.

“Officer Tschida’s bravery and composure in the face of imminent danger embody the highest standards of our profession. His heroic actions saved lives and deserves our deepest respect,” MPPOA Executive Director Brian Peters said.

MPPOA’s 2025 Honorary Officer of the Year: Minneapolis Police Officer Luke Kittock

On May 30, 2024, during the ambush of Officer Jamal Mitchell in Minneapolis, Officer Luke Kittock and his partner arrived at the scene under active gunfire.

Though being struck in the face by shrapnel, Officer Kittock helped locate the shooter and secure the scene.

Additionally, Officer Kittock serves as the First Precinct’s homeless outreach coordinator.

Peters said, “Officer Kittock’s actions during one of the darkest days for our profession were nothing short of heroic. His selflessness and commitment inspire us all.”

MPPOA’s 2025 Honorary Officer of the Year: Minneapolis Police Officer Ben Bauer

On Sept. 6, 2024, Officer Ben Bauer responded to an active shooter in a Minneapolis apartment. The suspect had an AK-47-style rifle, barricaded himself, and fired at residents.

Officer Bauer evacuated residents and took action to stop the shooter and secure the scene.

Peters said, “Officer Bauer’s courage under fire and decisive leadership prevented a potential tragedy. His actions exemplify the best of our profession.”

The award is considered a high honor, as it is from the largest association representing public safety professionals in Minnesota.

MPPOA represents Minnesota’s more than 10,700 public safety officials in the state of Minnesota. Its members include police officers, correctional officers, dispatchers, and firefighters.