MPD seeking public’s help in finding missing woman with Alzheimers, dementia

Minneapolis police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing woman.

50-year-old Sylvia Ann Daniels was last seen at a family gathering around 2:45 p.m. Sunday afternoon. Authorities say she left the family gathering and walked westbound on 14th Street from Nicollet Avenue.

Daniels has Alzheimer’s, dementia and asthma. Police say she may be confused and disoriented.

She lives in St. Paul and isn’t familiar with Minneapolis.

Daniels is 5’02” and has a thin build. She has black, braided hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a light gray Wisconsin Badgers sweatshirt, red pants, red shoes, and a blue hair wrap.

If you have seen Daniels or have information on her whereabouts, call 911.

You can also submit tips anonymously via CrimeStoppers online or by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).