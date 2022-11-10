MPD requests help finding man connected to Sept. 30 hit-and-run

The Minneapolis Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a man connected to a hit-and-run that occurred Sept. 30.

The crash occurred at the intersection of Lyndale Avenue and 22nd Street, police said.

Anybody who can provide information about the man that leads to an arrest and conviction is eligible for a financial reward, according to police.

Tips on the man’s identity or his whereabouts can be submitted anonymously to CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or at www.CrimeStoppersMN.org.