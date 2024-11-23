MPD: Man seriously injured after being struck by vehicle and shot in Minneapolis

A man is in the hospital battling potentially life-threatening injuries Saturday morning after he was reportedly hit by a car and then shot by one of its occupants.

Minneapolis police said around 12:15 a.m., officers were called to the intersection of Lowry Avenue North and Fremont Avenue North, where a man had reportedly been shot.

When officers arrived, they found a man with potentially life-threatening injuries, who was taken to the hospital.

Police said the man was at a bus stop near the intersection when he got involved in an altercation with several individuals in a vehicle.

The driver of the vehicle reportedly escalated things when they struck the man with their car as the man attempted to run away.

An individual from the car then allegedly shot the man before the group drove off.

At this time, no arrests have been made, and police are still investigating.