MPD investigating suspected overdose death of 2-year-old

Minneapolis police are investigating a suspected overdose death of a 2-year-old girl that occurred Tuesday evening on the 100 block of Glenwood Avenue.

According to Chief Brian O’Hara, officers responded to a report of a 2-year-old who wasn’t breathing and who was unresponsive around 5:30 p.m. O’Hara said he was one of the responding officers.

Officers began providing first aid and CPR to the child. One officer also gave the girl Narcan due to evidence of drug activity, including suspected fentanyl, at the scene.

“The opioid epidemic has continued to grow; it’s terrible,” O’Hara said. “The availability of fentanyl is horrible. And fentanyl is so cheap, and such a small amount of it can be so deadly. It’s impacting people — not just in Minneapolis, but in communities and regions all over the nation.”

The toddler was brought to Hennepin County Medical Center, where she was later pronounced deceased.

There were two adults at the scene, including one of the girl’s parents, and they were brought in for questioning, authorities said. The toddler’s 7-year-old sibling was also present but was unharmed.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office will determine the child’s cause of death.