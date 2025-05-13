MPD: Fight may have led to shooting that resulted in man crashing, dying in Whittier neighborhood

Minneapolis police say a man in his late teens is dead after being shot early Tuesday morning in the city’s Whittier neighborhood.

According to police, reports of shots being fired on the 2700 block of Pillsbury Avenue South around 2:20 a.m. When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man with a life-threatening gunshot injury, adding he was lying next to a vehicle.

Despite aid being given by the responding officers, the man died at the scene. His name and age haven’t been released as of this publishing and will be released by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner.

Officers say that so far, their investigation shows the man was hit by a bullet while he was driving. After he was hit, police say his vehicle crashed into another car, which was parked and unoccupied.

A female passenger who was in the man’s car wasn’t hurt.

Currently, police say they believe an altercation happened before the shooting, but they are still investigating.

If you have details about the incident which may help police, you’re asked to call 612-673-5845 or by emailing policetips@minneapolismn.gov. You can also send in tips through CrimeStoppers by calling 1-800-222-8477, or by CLICKING HERE.