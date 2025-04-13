MPD: Bicyclist injured in crossfire between 2 groups

A bicyclist was injured when he was caught in the crossfire between two groups Saturday night in Minneapolis, according to police.

Officers responded to the intersection of East 19th Street and Elliot Avenue around 8:12 p.m. on Saturday for a ShotSpotter activation. There, they found a man who had been shot. He was brought to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators believe the man was riding his bike when he was caught in the crossfire between two groups of people in vehicles. The two groups may have been shooting at each other, police said.

There have been no arrests.