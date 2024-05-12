Missing 13-year-old found safe, MPD confirms

UPDATE:

Khalil has been found safe.

The Minneapolis Police Department is seeking help in locating a missing and vulnerable 13-year-old.

Kahlil David Light Feather-Spears was last seen running from the intersection of 46th Street East and 46th Avenue South. Police say his family was visiting Minnehaha Falls when he ran away.

Kahlil’s family is visiting Minneapolis and Kahlil is unfamiliar with the city and doesn’t know anyone who lives there.

Authorities say Kahlil is developmentally delayed. He is 5’06” tall and weighs around 110 lbs. He also has long brown hair that goes to his waist.

He was last seen wearing a blue hoodie and green jogging pants.

Kahlil is able to run for long distances and likes water, according to authorities.

Several law enforcement agencies in the area have been alerted.

If you see Khalil, call 911 immediately. If you know where he is, you can also provide the information by emailing policetips@minneapolismn.gov or leaving a voicemail at 612-673-5845.