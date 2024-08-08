MPD asks for public’s help in finding stolen puppy, suspects who shoved its 78-year-old owner

Minneapolis police are asking for the public’s help in finding a Cane Corse puppy — as well as the people who took him.

Police say the suspects pushed a 78-year-old man to the ground around 4 p.m. Monday on the 1800 block of 3rd Avenue South. They then stole the puppy.

If you know where the puppy is or have information on the identities of the suspects, reach out to police at policetips@minneapolismn.gov or leave a voicemail at 612-673-5845.

You can also give information anonymously via CrimeStoppers.