MPD asking for help with 2023 shooting homicide

The Minneapolis Police Department (MPD) is asking for the public’s help with information related to a 2023 homicide.

On the one-year anniversary of the shooting death of 26-year-old Patrick Henderson, police are again asking for information related to the shooting, which happened while a large crowd of more than 100 people was outside of an unlicensed nightclub.

The homicide happened in the area of 2nd Street North and 26th Avenue North around 4:25 a.m. on Sunday, July 30th, 2023.

Anyone with information related to this shooting can share tips anonymously with CrimeStoppers by leaving a tip online or calling CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

People can also email MPD at policetips@minneapolismn.gov or call 612-673-5845 and leave a voicemail.