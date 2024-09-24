MPD: Altercation escaltes to shooting, 1 person injured

Minneapolis police say an altercation inside a residence escalated to a gun being fired, injuring one person early Tuesday morning.

Police said they got calls of a shooting on the 2700 block of Oakland Avenue around 2:53 a.m.

When they arrived, officers found a man with a gunshot wound, who was brought to the hospital.

He is expected to survive.

Investigators believe an altercation inside the home escalated to gunfire, but are still trying to determine exactly what happened.

Two people were arrested, one man and one woman, for unrelated warrants, but no one has been arrested for the shooting.