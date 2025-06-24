Mountaineer from St. Paul found deceased after going missing while climbing in Peru

A former St. Paulite who went missing while climbing Artesonraju Mountain, in the Andes in Peru, has been found deceased.

Edson Vandeira, 36, and two others began their ascent on May 29 and hadn’t been heard from since June 1.

Natalia Koch, Vandeira’s former wife, confirmed to 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS that his body was among the three found on the mountain with drones on Sunday. She added that crews are still trying to reach them.

