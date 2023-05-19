Mounds View man in critical condition following overnight hit-and-run crash on I-94

The crash caused a portion of eastbound I-94 to be closed temporarily overnight in St. Paul.

A man is in critical condition after a hit-and-run on I-94 late Thursday night, according to a report from the Minnesota State Patrol.

Jeffrey Allen Welage Jr., 40, of Mounds View, is at Regions Hospital with life-threatening injuries, authorities say.

The crash happened around 11 p.m. on eastbound I-94 near Jackson Street in St. Paul, according to the report.

A 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS photographer captured video from the scene, which can be viewed above.

The Minnesota State Patrol called crash reconstruction to the scene and debris was collected as evidence, according to the report.

The eastbound side of I-94 through downtown St. Paul near Jackson Street was temporarily closed overnight. It reopened on Friday morning.

No information regarding the suspect’s vehicle has been provided at this time.