Mounds View garage fire extinguished

Fire crews were able to put out the flames engulfing a garage packed full of personal items in Mounds View early this morning.

According to the Mounds View Police Department, fire crews were called to assist with a garage fire near County Road I, between Silver Lake Road and Spring Lake Road.

Crews say they were able to knock down the fire quickly. However, the department said the garage was packed full of personal items, requiring multiple hours of overhaul.

No one was hurt.