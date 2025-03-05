Portion of some roads in south central Minnesota close amid snowstorm

Some highways and part of Interstate 90 in south central Minnesota will close Tuesday night due to dangerous road conditions.

A press release from the Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) says strong winds, heavy snow and limited visibility contributed to the road closure, which starts at 10 p.m.

The closures include the following roads:

Interstate 90 from Luverne to Blue Earth Westbound I-90 from Luverne to the South Dakota border will remain open

Highway 60 from Iowa to Mankato

Highway 91 from Iowa to the Murray County line

Highway 59 from Iowa to Fulda

Highway 264

Highway 30 from the Murray County line to Highway 4

Highway 4 from Iowa to Highway 30

Highway 15 from Iowa to Madelia

A no-travel advisory has also been issued on several state highways and I-90 in the following counties: Freeborn, Faribault, Blue Earth, Brown, Waseca, Nicollet, Le Sueur, Rock, and Sibley.

No travel advised means that the roadway has deteriorated and/or visibility has been reduced to the point that it is very dangerous to travel, according to MnDOT.

The road closures are expected to remain in place until Wednesday.

The advisory comes amid incoming heavy snow and limited visibility. Stay up to date with the latest weather conditions HERE.

Current traffic conditions can be found HERE.