Motorcylist seriously injured in Bloomington crash

A motorcyclist was seriously injured in a crash on I-494 in Bloomington Sunday evening, according to an incident report from the Minnesota State Patrol.

A 42-year-old motorcyclist and a 32-year-old driving a Subaru Outback were both driving westbound on I-494 around 5:15 p.m. when a “sudden slowdown occurred,” authorities said. The motorcyclist crashed into the Subaru near East Bush Lake Road before coming to rest in the second lane of traffic.

The motorcyclist was brought to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. He was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, according to authorities.

The driver of the Subaru was not injured.