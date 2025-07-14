Motorcylist killed in Blue Earth County crash

A motorcyclist was killed in a crash in Danville Township Saturday evening, according to a news release from the Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to the crash on County Road 161, south of County Road 159, around 5:30 p.m.

Authorities say they believe 54-year-old Ronald Berger Remme lost control of his motorcycle and was thrown off. He was not wearing a helmet and was seriously injured in the crash. Despite first aid, he was declared deceased at the scene.