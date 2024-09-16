Motorcyclist seriously injured in Wright County crash, alcohol suspected to be a factor

A motorcyclist was seriously injured in a crash Sunday evening in Rockford Township, according to the Wright County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities responded to the single-vehicle crash on the 5600 block of 37th Street SE near Highway 55 around 5:30 p.m. There, they found a 28-year-old lying unconscious in the road.

Shortly after authorities got to the scene, the man woke up and tried to run away. He was quickly restrained and airlifted to Hennepin County Medical Center.

According to authorities, a DWI search warrant was obtained due to the man showing signs of being impaired. The Attorney’s Office will handle DWI charges if needed.

The man was seriously injured in the crash and is still in the hospital as of Monday, according to authorities.