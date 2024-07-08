Motorcyclist seriously injured after crashing into MPD squad, police say alcohol may have been a factor

A motorcyclist was seriously injured after crashing into a Minneapolis police squad vehicle around 9:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Police say that an officer in a marked squad was turning left onto 28th Avenue NE from Central Avenue NE when a motorcyclist hit the vehicle’s passenger side.

The motorcyclist received potentially life-threatening injuries in the crash, while the officer had minor injuries.

Investigators say the motorcyclist was speeding when he crashed into the squad. A witness reportedly told police that the motorcyclist was driving without lights on.

Police add the motorcyclist is suspected of driving under the influence and investigators took a blood-draw to check.

The crash is still under investigation.