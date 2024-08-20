Motorcyclist seriously injured after crashing into deer

A motorcyclist sustained life-threatening injuries after colliding with a deer Monday afternoon.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the crash occurred on 10th Avenue, north of Highway 27 in Kanabec County.

At 2:15 p.m. the motorcyclist was travelling northbound when he struck a deer.

A 60-year-old man from Isle sustained life-threatening injuries and was transported to North Memorial for treatment.

State Patrol said he was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.