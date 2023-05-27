Motorcyclist killed in crash with U-Haul
A motorcyclist was killed in a Saturday morning crash with a U-Haul truck in Ramsey, the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office said.
Authorities responded to the crash around 9:30 a.m. on Highway 47 at Alpine Drive NW.
Investigators believe that the woman driving the U-Haul was trying to make a U-turn when the truck was hit by the motorcycle, according to officials.
Despite life-saving measures, the man was declared deceased at the scene. Authorities say the man was not wearing a helmet.
The woman driving the U-Haul was not injured.
The crash is under investigation by Ramsey Police Department, Minnesota State Patrol, Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office and Anoka County Sheriff’s Office.