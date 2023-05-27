Motorcyclist killed in crash with U-Haul

A motorcyclist was killed in a Saturday morning crash with a U-Haul truck in Ramsey, the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office said.

Authorities responded to the crash around 9:30 a.m. on Highway 47 at Alpine Drive NW.

The State Patrol is investigating a fatal crash northbound Highway 47 at Alpine Drive NW in the city of Ramsey. Info will be posted at https://t.co/vIRHT9jheP — State Patrol PIO (@MSPPIO) May 27, 2023

Investigators believe that the woman driving the U-Haul was trying to make a U-turn when the truck was hit by the motorcycle, according to officials.

Despite life-saving measures, the man was declared deceased at the scene. Authorities say the man was not wearing a helmet.

The woman driving the U-Haul was not injured.

The crash is under investigation by Ramsey Police Department, Minnesota State Patrol, Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office and Anoka County Sheriff’s Office.